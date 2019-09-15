WATCH: Liberal supporters harassed by Indigenous protestors

Supporters of Justin Trudeau’s bid for re-election were met with heated protests outside of a campaign stop in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Among those present, were indigenous protestors who criticized Trudeau’s alleged hypocrisy on the issue of the environment and his dealings on Indigenous issues.

“Climate leaders don’t build pipelines,” chanted members of the crowd.

Security at the event separated the two groups, as Liberal supporters entered the venue of the event.

“Only one being racist around here is you f****ing people. You come in this country and you think you’re going to take away our f****ing rights,” shouted one man at Liberal supporters.

“Who the f**k do you think you are? Go back to f***ing India.”

While at the event Justin Trudeau announced his recent campaign promise to expand the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and ease the cost of housing throughout the country.