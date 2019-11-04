WATCH: Men brazenly open fire on quiet Toronto street

York Region police have published a video showing multiple men shooting their guns in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan, with the hope that the public could help could find the suspects.

According to a release issued by the police, the shooting incident occurred shortly before 2 am in a residence on Cannes Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle with bullet holes in it at a residence being used as a short-term rental that had been rented out for a party.

According to the report, more than 20 gunshots were fired down the street by the three men.

“It’s amazing that no one was injured or killed given the number of shots that were recklessly fired in this otherwise quiet neighbourhood,” said Police Chief Eric Jolliffe.

“We continue to see that there are people using short-term rental houses for parties and their guests are bringing handguns and violence into York Region. Those choosing to illegally use guns will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.