WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up State of the Union speech

As Donald Trump finished his well-received State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tore up her own copy of the speech.

Pelosi RIPS the state of the union copy right after President Trump finishes pic.twitter.com/9Uw6yROcRi — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

Progressives on Twitter rejoiced at Pelosi’s unprecedented move while most viewed the act as disrespectful.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi just tore up Trump's speech like the trash it was and I AM HERE FOR IT. #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/KRtV0MuZzV — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 5, 2020

Nice to see Grim Reaper @SpeakerPelosi exhibiting such class and decorum when she apparently ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s speech. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 5, 2020

Not only is this petty but it’s pitiful given you know she planned this. pic.twitter.com/5GmRuIiFHA — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 5, 2020

Is this why you ripped the #SOTU address? https://t.co/J8tP7bCyGz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

When asked why she did it, Pelosi claimed it was the “courteous thing to do.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

Former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted, “Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office.”

Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 5, 2020

Pelosi has been at the forefront of the effort to remove the president from office on impeachment charges. The effort is expected to fail as early as tomorrow.