Israel has issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country. Israelis will be self-quarantined for 14 days, while visitors will have to prove that they have the capability to do so.

This comes after Israel closed its borders with Syria at the Quneirta crossing and at the Ras Naqura crossing with Lebanon. Israel also shut down border crossings with Egypt, as that country reported 33 people with Covid-19 aboard cruise ship in the south of the country. At time of writing, 42 Israelis have come down with the virus, while thousands are in isolation. The country has not yet suffered deaths due to the illness.

The Palestinian Authority has confirmed 25 cases of the coronavirus, barred tourists from entering for at least two weeks, and closed churches and mosques.

For its part, the Trudeau government has offered travel advice. Suggestions include not to take a cruise, to monitor your health for 14 days when returning from an area with an outbreak, and to notify border agents if you have come into contact with a source of the rapidly moving illness, per the Quarantine Act.

This as health officials in BC released news that the first Canadian has died of the coronavirus in a North Vancouver care center. Three news cases are under investigation in Alberta, and Quebec is trying to decide whether or not to go ahead with the world figure skating championships, after the Hockey Federation cancelled its upcoming women's world hockey contest at the end of the month.

Canada currently has 77 presumed cases of coronavirus across the country. In response, Trudeau has written a letter to provincial officials asking after their state of readiness and any forseeable gaps prior to a meeting of first ministers scheduled that will happen this week.

237 Canadians will soon be en route home from an infected cruise ship, set to dock today in Oakland, CA. Canada's borders are currently open.