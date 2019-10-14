WATCH: Nudity activist in a thong confronts Trudeau at Ontario campaign stop

A routine campaign stop for Justin Trudeau in Cambridge, Ontario, turned into quite the scene on Monday when a bearded man wearing nothing but a Borat-style monokini attempted to confront Trudeau over an issue close to his heart—nudity.

CTV’s Glen McGregor was on scene and tweeted: “Jeffrey Shaver, at Trudeau whistlestop in Cambridge, Ont., is protesting for the right to… uh, male public nudity. Not sure if he is a Choosing Forward.”

Jeffery Shaver was blocked by fully clothed Trudeau supporters but managed to yell at Trudeau: “Justin, why do you have to fight against nature? A thong is not nudity!”

Shaver then attacked a Trudeau supporter and claimed he was making a “citizen’s arrest” before being dragged away by RCMP officers.

Reaction on Twitter was swift and hilarious, with one tweeter commenting: “This is one instance where I DO NOT want transparency in the campaign.”

Another Twitter user pointed out that this was not Shaver’s first rodeo.

As of yet, there has been no word from the Trudeau campaign if Shaver’s policy suggestions are part of the Choosing Forward platform.