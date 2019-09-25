WATCH: PPC candidate and televangelist suggests Maxime Bernier is a reincarnated biblical hero

One of the PPC’s most controversial candidates has publicly suggested that Maxime Bernier may be fulfilling a prophecy and be the reincarnated successor to the biblical King Jehu. In the Bible, King Jehu is the man known for leading a revolt against Queen Jezebel, killing her in the process and seizing power for himself and his people.

This supposed prophecy was brought up by former televangelist host Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson, a candidate currently receiving heat over her anti-LGBTQ activism and hardline socially Conservative stances.

It is a great honor to represent The People's Party of Canada as one of their first candidates in our nation. I will represent Burnaby South in what will be a fascinating season in Canadian politics. Maxime is bringing a new kind of leadership to our country…just in time! #PPC https://t.co/eOVJp2JE6r — Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson (@LauraLynnTT) January 8, 2019

“I am very grateful sir, because I think that destiny is playing out,” Thompson told Bernier in a recent video interview posted to her YouTube channel.

“You do know there’s been a prophesy about you, right? That you are like a Jehu?” Thompson said. “A very notable person, who’s not a fly by night, has put this prophesy on you.”

“I’m doing my best,” Bernier said. “We will see what will happen.”

In the video description of another video depicting a pastor referring to Bernier as a biblical hero, Thompson writes, “Prophetic word regarding Maxime Bernier. If we ever needed a “Jehu” to be called forward, it is now. In the face of blatant compromise and cowardice on the parts of every other leader in this country, I am saddened to say that we are in desperate need of an upside down miracle.”

The original prophecy regarding Bernier and Jehu appears to originate with the pastor in that video. Her name is Pastor Rene McIntyre, and she claims that she conveyed the prophecy to Bernier, and he received it warmly — it isn’t clear if this was received sincerely or out of amusement.

According to PressProgress, Thompson has also been fasting and praying for Max, at one point saying that he had been called on by God. She later recanted these words, saying they were mistakenly copied and pasted from another source.