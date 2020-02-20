WATCH: Quebec man confronts anti-pipeline blockaders

A frustrated Quebec man confronted protestors at a railway in Quebec Thursday, giving blockaders an earful about the damage they have done to the economy.

“You are blocking billions of dollars from our economy. A thousand people have just lost their jobs. I don’t care about Legault and Trudeau, what I want is that you leave here safely, that’s all,” said David Skitt to protestors, translated from French.

VIDEO: TVAnouvelles (Video is in French)

Demonstrators blocking @CNRailway lines and stopping @exo commuter trains on Montreal’s South Shore in Saint Lambert say they have not been served an injunction and are not moving. Police nearby maintaining a watchful eye on the camp. #wetsuweten pic.twitter.com/3mGBJ0yWYw — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) February 20, 2020

According to TVA Nouvelles, the confrontation ended with a handshake, as the Skitt encouraged protestors to clear the path and to demonstrate without blocking the railway.

Skitt called the situation “unacceptable.”

“I don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it’s my city, I love my city, I’ve been here since I was born. They are blocking a main artery and it’s just unacceptable,” said Skitt, calling the atmosphere at the event “carnival-like.”

CN confirmed that it has obtained an injunction to clear blockades on their Saint-Lambert railways.