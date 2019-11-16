WATCH: Ron MacLean hosts first intermission without Don Cherry, people furious

Ron MacLean was on Sportsnet after the first intermission during Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday without Don Cherry, and people were not pleased.

Ron MacLean addresses the Don Cherry situation and the end of Coach’s Corner pic.twitter.com/4D9MVjD6zb — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 17, 2019

A somber MacLean tried to explain why Cherry, 85, was fired by the network for his contentious comments he made a week prior.

“There were steps that needed to be taken after what he said, and he didn’t want to take those steps,” said MacLean between the first and second period of NHL games Saturday night.

Many hockey fans were displeased and angry with MacLean this week because of the apology he gave last Sunday after Twitter exploded with people upset with Cherry’s comments about how not enough immigrants are wearing poppies for Remembrance Day. Many people on social media claimed what Cherry said was racist and xenophobic. Many fans of Coach’s Corner felt that MacLean had betrayed his co-host and friend of over 30 years.

I want to sincerely apologize to our viewers and Canadians. During last night's broadcast, Don made comments that were hurtful and prejudiced and I wish I had handled myself differently. It was a divisive moment and I am truly upset with myself for allowing it. (1/2) — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) November 10, 2019

“I Sat all week long reflecting, listening to you, and I have heard you. I mean you the viewer. I’ve reflected by listening to my own heart. I’ve struggled mightily to find the words, and I’m not sure I even have them now. But they say it’s a good thing because when you can find the words it’s dead in your heart. And it’s not dead in my heart,” said MacLean in the intermission which some commented on seemed like eulogy at a funeral.

“By the way, Don Cherry. We have communicated. We talked a lot on Monday, by phone. I was there in person, and then by phone. He sent me a note yesterday–I phoned you by the way, Don, at 9:30 when we normally talk and you didn’t [answer], I don’t know if you’re at the cottage or just couldn’t.”

Again, I want to thank everyone who has called emailed, dropped by the house this past week. It will take weeks to personally get back to everyone, so I am again, thanking you all now. God Bless you all for your support, Donald S Cherry — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) November 16, 2019

Cherry’s comments that caused a firestorm and ultimately led to Cherry being fired from Coach’s Corner after hosting it for over 30 years were as follows: “You people love–they come here whatever it is–you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.”

The response to MacLean’s monologue were swift and heated from hockey fans online:

That Ron Maclean segment was embarrassing. Ron MacLean should be embarrassed. Sportsnet should be embarrassed for allowing that segment to air. That should have been anything but a Don Cherry love in. He did not address the heart of the matter at al. Disgraceful. — Michael Taylor (@MTaylor9482) November 17, 2019

You can’t be serious. Rambling fucking idiot made zero sense. No idea wtf that was. Geezus. — Mike (@Herman104) November 17, 2019

Yeah that was a sad monologue from @RonMacLeanHTH – it was heartfelt, but he bought the lie, talking about standing on principle that @CoachsCornerDC didn't break. Then he called a Twitter mob a democracy! Too bad – was hoping that they realized their mistake and called Don back! — Bryan Grim (@grimbaugh) November 17, 2019

Ron Maclean-“Don taught me to stand up to the trouble maker I guess that’s you Don.Maclean”I’m in fox hole with Don”so I’ll let you take the bullet while I turn tail and run.RM sometimes you need stand your ground. RM your part of the problem with Canada today#IStandWithDonCherry — Raygun (@Raygun09614399) November 17, 2019

@RonMacLeanHTH @cbcsports @CoachsCornerDC and Ron throws Don under the bus again… how can an 85 year old keep getting run over and over …total misinterpretation… I am a white born and bred Canadian and I feel he was addressing me as I did not buy a poppy this year… — The Raging Elk (@RagingElks) November 17, 2019

“We are all hurting. Bobby Orr is disappointed in me. I’m disappointed in me,” MacLean also said in his monologue. He also explained that he had to choose principle over friendship in making his decision to apologize on behalf of Don, but that he also loves Cherry and its the end of an era.