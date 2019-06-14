Canadian News

WATCH: Scheer predicts exact talking points Trudeau will use; Trudeau then uses them

Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Looks like Justin’s sticking to the script following his “water bottle” gaffe.

It’s been a tough week for Justin Trudeau.

Not only is he now being accused of threatening Canada’s national unity, he was also ridiculed nation-wide for his attempt to explain how his family is cutting back on plastic use.

Trudeau stumbled brutally, clearly desperate to say he was doing something when he definitely isn’t doing anything.

Following his embarrassing gaffe, it seems the PMO is keeping Trudeau strictly on-script.

Unfortunately for Trudeau, that has led to another embarrassing moment for him.

In Question Period, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer brought up Trudeau’s lawsuit threat.

Pointing out that it’s been 73 days (now 74) since Trudeau threatened to sue him for saying the PM interfered in a criminal investigation, Scheer asked why Trudeau is so afraid to follow through on the threat.

After all, Scheer has repeated the statements in the House of Commons, and outside the House of Commons—where he doesn’t have legal immunity.

He’s doubled-down on the remarks, made clear that he regrets nothing, and won’t retract or apologize.

He’s literally daring Trudeau to follow through and sue him.

Yet, there’s no lawsuit.

After over two months, Trudeau’s threat remains empty.

The Liberals have tried to hide their humiliating retreat by claiming they “put Scheer on notice,” conveniently ignoring that he keeps repeating the same claim and hasn’t backed down.

So, Scheer tried his hand at predicting the exact talking points Trudeau would use in response to a question on the lawsuit:

“Now, he’s going to get up in a moment and say that he sent the notice to warn me about saying things that aren’t true. But here’s the thing Mr. Speaker, I haven’t backed down, I haven’t apologized for them. In fact, I’ve repeated those statements word for word outside this chamber,” said Scheer.

“Now, the Prime Minister knows that if he has to testify under oath he will be charged with perjury for saying things that aren’t true. When will he see me in court?” Scheer added.

Trudeau responded.

With his eyes locked on his script, Trudeau said exactly what Scheer claimed he would say. He talked about the “notice,” said Scheer was saying things that aren’t true, and added in the obligatory attack on Harper.

You can watch the moment below:

Things are getting pretty bad for Trudeau in the rhetorical department when his exact talking points can be predicted ahead of time by his top opponent.

It’s also pathetic that he couldn’t think of anything else to say, couldn’t think on his feet, and just said what was on the page in front of him.

After many years as an MP, after almost four years as PM, you would think Justin Trudeau would have improved his public speaking ability. If anything though, he’s actually gotten worse.

By clinging on to his predictable talking points like a life raft, Trudeau shows how afraid he is of actually testifying in court—since it would force him to tell the truth about the SNC-Lavalin Scandal rather than hide behind BS political talking points.

Of course, not many people watch Question Period, and the clip above won’t be widely seen. But it’s all about patterns, and Trudeau’s water gaffe, talking point embarrassment, and other failures all paint the picture of somebody who just doesn’t have what it takes to lead a country.

