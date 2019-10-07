WATCH: Scheer zings Trudeau by suggesting he run for Ontario Liberal leadership

In an interesting exchange between Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer at tonight’s Engish Leaders’ debate occurred when Trudeau accused Scheer of keeping his platform a secret and likening him to Doug Ford. IT was not the first time that Trudeau had made the comparison.

Scheer took the opportunity to land a blow: “First of all, Mr. Trudeau, you seem to be oddly obsessed with provincial politics. There is a vacancy for the Ontario Liberal leadership, and if you’re so focused on provincial politics, go and run for the leadership of that party.”

CPC @AndrewScheer goes after @JustinTrudeau for concentrating on provincial Conservative premiers.

"There is a vacancy for the Ontario Liberal leadership, and if you're so focused on provincial politics, go and run for the leadership of that party."

Although a lively debate throughout, it was one of the few lines which garnered applause throughout the night.