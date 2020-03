While at a campaign stop in New Brunswick, Justin Trudeau took the opportunity to brag about his eyebrows to a crying baby.

You can watch Trudeau telling a crying baby the baby is jealous of his eyebrows here 👇 (A sentence I did not think I’d write this #elxn43 campaign.) pic.twitter.com/5N8pTPwY2q — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) October 15, 2019

The interaction took place earlier today in Fundy Royal, N.B.

“You’re just jealous of my eyebrows aren’t you,” said Justin Trudeau to the infant being held by his mother.

“You will get very nice eyebrows one day, yeah just like mine.”

Several people on Twitter pointed out the ridiculousness of this interaction, noting how strange the comment was.