WATCH: Young girls ask Justin Trudeau about blackface on children’s show

There is a curious special guest on Jesse Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show “New Mom, Who Dis?” today—Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

The embattled Trudeau appears in an interview with Cruickshank alone, and then also fields questions from children.

A clip from the show that surfaced on Twitter last night shows a very strange interaction between two young girls and Trudeau. One young girl asks Trudeau a question that many Canadians have been wondering: “Why did you paint your face brown?”

Trudeau responds: “Ooh. Um, it was something I shouldn’t have done because it hurt people. It’s not something that you should do and that is something that I learned. I didn’t know it back then and I know it now, and I’m sorry that I hurt people.”

Another young girl had a follow-up question: “But did you paint your nose and your hands brown?”

“Mmmhmm. Yeah. And it was the wrong thing to do,” Trudeau responded.

The only thing missing from this little skit are #Trudeau's fake tears💧 #TrudeauBlackface pic.twitter.com/q3PTC8vbWv — Mattea Merta 🇨🇦 (@MatteaMerta) October 9, 2019

“New Mom, Who Dis?” is a pre-taped, written and rehearsed show.

The Canadian election takes place on Monday, October 21, 2019.