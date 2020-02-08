WATCH: ‘You’re a bunch of losers!’ Toronto man yells at Extinction Rebellion

As Extinction Rebellion took over the rails in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to block railway traffic and protest pipelines, one Toronto man was fed up enough to voice his anger at the group.

“You’re a bunch of losers!” the man yelled. “You guys are a bunch of f*cking losers. The trains have a right to go through … You guys ruin this g*ddamn country.”

The man was met by a few dancing protestors and screams and hollers from the crowd. As a few young men and women danced mockingly in front of him, he dared them to “throw the first punch,” adding that he “had a right to protest their protest.”

The man continued: “You guys are like a f*cking mob!”

The protestors chanted “OK Boomer!” and clapped and laughed until the man left the scene.

The altercation took place as Extinction Rebellion blocked a Canadian Pacific train from passing. GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.