‘We laughed’: Liberal campaign manager says of Trudeau blackface as party reacts to scandal

According to a Globe and Mail report detailing the reaction of Liberals to the Trudeau blackface photographs, a campaign manager for the party shared a laugh with his colleagues over the racist images.

Jacques Sigouin, who is managing the campaign of William Morales claimed that both he and his candidate found the photos funny.

“We even laughed about it, a bit. We didn’t understand why there was such an uproar,” said Sigouin.

Liberals throughout the country have stood by their leader as numerous instances of Trudeau wearing racially insensitive makeup and costumes have been reported on by the press throughout the world.

Some other Liberals have also commented on the matter, maintaining their support for Trudeau into the next election.

“The first thing that came to my mind, and I blurted it out, is ‘This is an unintentional mistake of a good man,'” said Ottawa-Nepean candidate Chandra Arya.

Yesterday, while delivering yet another apology, Trudeau refused to step down after asked whether he would consider letting someone else run as leader of the party.

“While deeply disappointing, it’s an important learning moment for us to really highlight the issue of racism,” said Liberal candidate Gary Anandasangaree about the controversy.