We must once again confront the spectre of rising anti-Semitism in 2020

We are now on the cusp of a new decade.

A decade in which tremendous potential and opportunity awaits.

A decade in which technological advancement could transform our lives in ways we can’t even imagine.

Yet, a new decade also begins amid the resurgence of one of the most virulent forms of hatred humanity has ever seen: Anti-Semitism.

The same vile ideology that led to some of the most horrific crimes of the 20th is spreading once again.

Attacks on Jews are rising in Canada, the United States, and around the world. And while the media has focused on the continuing threat of far-right extremists, anti-Semitism is growing fastest on the left.

This shit ends now. pic.twitter.com/WnLJSwnWZt — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) December 31, 2019

Canada’s civilizational ally the U.K. narrowly dodged electing Jeremy Corbyn, who led a movement that was often outright anti-Semitic and had openly supported anti-Semitic organizations.

Israel is repeatedly targeted for condemnation at the corrupt UN, creating the absurd situation in which the only real democracy in the Middle East is attacked by dictatorships and authoritarian states.

Every day seems to bring news of yet another stabbing, or shooting, or assault targeting Jewish People.

More and more, Jewish People are expressing a feeling of fear, as hate seems to be spreading unchecked.

This means that the fight against anti-Semitism will be a defining part of the next decade.

And it’s a fight that will require all allies of Jewish people to stand up.

We cannot allow the same ideology we beat in World War Two to be allowed to spread (under different names and in mutated forms).

We cannot allow the media to only focus on anti-Semitism when it’s committed by someone on the far-right, we must call it out and stand against it no matter who is perpetrating it.

And we must not allow political leaders to pretend that endless resolutions at the UN condemning Israel are ‘harmless,’ or even worse, go along with those resolutions to win a worthless UN security Council Seat.

Those endless resolutions attacking Israel are about feeding into the hateful myth that blames Jewish people for everything wrong in the world, and when Canada refuses to stand against the UN’s anti-Israel bias we shame our nation and disgrace our past.

The future is not yet written.

There is nothing inevitable about the rise of anti-Semitism.

It’s been stopped before, and it can be stopped again, and in the new decade, the challenge and duty of stopping it rests with us.