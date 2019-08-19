“We’re cooked”: Liberal MPs sweat over potential RCMP investigation

Liberal MPs expressed fear over the potential threat of an RCMP investigation shortly after the damning SNC-Lavalin report by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion came out. The report found that the prime minister broke ethics laws for a second time since being elected.

Party insiders expressed concerns to The Hill Times over how damaging the report was to their electoral chances.

According to sources, MPs are reconsidering their campaign branding by not including Justin Trudeau’s name or image on their election materials.

Further concerns were also raised by MPs about a potential RCMP investigation into the findings.

“Perception is reality. If the RCMP comes in, we’re cooked,” said an unamed Liberal MP.

The Conservative Party has recently renewed calls for the RCMP to launch a full investigation into the SNC-Lavalin allegations.

In an open letter, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer urged the country’s top police force to investigate whether any crimes had been committed

“I believe I speak for millions of Canadians by requesting that you use all the resources at your disposal to investigate this matter, not only so that justice is done but so that it is seen to be done,” wrote Scheer.

Recently, it was revealed that early on in the SNC-Lavalin affair the RCMP had spoken to former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould about the allegations.

“The RCMP is examining this matter carefully with all available information and will take appropriate actions as required,” said the RCMP about the potential of an investigation.