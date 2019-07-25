Opinion

What if Andrew Scheer compared Indigenous communities to “children” like Justin Trudeau did?

Many Canadians feel there is a massive double-standard when it comes to how the media treats different political parties and leaders.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

For example, the establishment press often automatically assumes the worst about Conservatives, willing to ascribe to them the worst possible motives, while giving Liberals the benefit of the doubt.

Conservatives are often forced to pre-emptively defend themselves against charges of racism, even when those charges are totally fabricated and laughably absurd.

For example, the Conservatives were regularly attacked for being ‘bigoted’ or “anti-immigrant” when they called for tougher measures against illegal border crossings.

The Liberals gleefully piled on in those attacks, demonizing the Conservatives over and over again.

Yet, with an election approaching, the Liberals reversed course and adopted many of the exact things the Conservatives had proposed to deal with the illegal crossings.

But were the Liberals accused of “racism” or “bigotry?”

Of course not.

Once tougher border measures became a “Liberal idea,” the establishment media didn’t have a problem with it.

The latest example of this double-standard can be witnessed in how Trudeau has gotten a free pass for comparing Indigenous communities to children.

As I recently wrote at SpencerFernando.com, this was a clear example of Trudeau’s elitist arrogance:

Speaking about the relationship between the government and Indigenous Communities, Trudeau said this, as reported by CTV News:

“We have to be patient. We have to be present. We have to be unconditional in our support in a way a parent needs to be unconditional in their love— not that there is a parent-child dynamic here.”

Trudeau also said Indigenous communities need to be able to “make their own mistakes.”

Let’s do a little thought experiment here:

Imagine if Andrew Scheer had said that.

The Liberals would be absolutely ripping him to shreds, and the establishment media would be tearing him apart for his “bigoted,” “supremacist,” “condescending” attitude.

It would be a huge story, and the Liberals would already have ads running demonizing Scheer for the comments.

If Scheer had made a comment like that, implying such a disparity in maturity and speaking about Indigenous communities as if they are kids who need a government ‘parent’ to ‘love’ them, he would certainly be getting attacked as a racist at this very moment.

But when Trudeau says it, the remarks barely elicited any controversy, and are not being treated as any sort of bigoted attitude on Trudeau’s part.

This shows how Conservatives in Canada are forced to walk a proverbial minefield when it comes to their public remarks, while far-left Liberal politicians can say anything and get away with it.

It’s no wonder then that so many people are losing trust in the establishment media, and why outlets like the one you’re reading right now are growing in popularity across our nation.

People are fed up with the bias and manipulation.

