WHITE CHRISTMAS: GTA will have snow for the holidays

Christmas is in just over a week and many lights and decorations can be seen throughout the city of Toronto.

Will it be a white Christmas this year in Toronto? We can’t say for sure but the probability is looking good right now.

On December 25, The Weather Network is calling for scattered flurries to take place through the day.

It won’t be much but they are expecting about 1 cm to fall over the city on Wednesday.

It looks like there will be more to come on the days following Christmas though. From the December 27 to 31 TWN is predicting snowfall every day.

It is still too early to know for sure what the weather will decide this Christmas in Toronto but we can at least expect a little bit of a white Christmas if nothing else.

