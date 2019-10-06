It’s safe to say that at the halfway point, this has been the most divisive election in recent memory.

The negativity has been pervasive, the media bias has been through the roof, and it’s only getting worse as Election Day nears.

As a result, it’s clear that whoever wins the election will inherit a brutally divided nation.

While all the parties have been negative, there’s no doubt that the Liberals have been the most ruthless, basing their entire early campaign around digging up mistakes by Conservative candidates in their past, exposing those mistakes, and then using it to try and demonize Conservative Canadians.

Now, the Liberals are being forced even further into the gutter, as Trudeau’s blackface scandal and ongoing ethical problems have made it impossible for them to run a positive campaign.

And in order to survive and have a chance at winning, the other parties have been forced to try and match the ruthlessness of the Liberals, a logical strategy based on the reality they face.

Unfortunately for Canada, the divisions we are seeing nationwide will last long after the election, and could even threaten our nation itself.

Western Alienation is surging, and a Liberal minority government could lead our nation to a crisis point.

If the Conservatives win the election but don’t get a majority, then a coalition of less popular parties could form. Of course, those less popular parties are all against any expansion of the Canadian energy industry, and the Greens, NDP, and Bloc all oppose the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion.

That means any Liberal coalition with the other parties would almost certainly be a death blow to Canada’s energy industry, while simultaneously ramping up government spending, spending that would be paid for by extracting even more transfer payments from Alberta and Saskatchewan. That would cause support for Western separation to surge through the roof, leading our nation to a dangerous national unity crisis.

Also, it would be profoundly undemocratic for the Conservatives to be blocked from taking power if they win the most seats, since none of the other parties are explicitly campaigning on a coalition.

Make no mistake, if the Conservatives win the most seats and the most votes, any coalition against that would represent an undemocratic seizure of power by backroom political operatives, something that explicitly goes against how Canada is supposed to function.

So, if you think things are negative now, this may look like a walk in the park compared to what awaits our country in the days, weeks, and months ahead.