Why are the Trudeau Liberals signal-boosting white supremacists?

The Trudeau Liberals like to claim they’re fighting “white supremacy.”

Of course, that claim has only been made recently, and just happens to coincide with increased talk of “white supremacy” in establishment media reports south of the border.

Once again, the Liberals are pretending they’re campaigning in America.

But let’s take their words at face value for a moment, and really think it through.

Because, if the Liberals really believe they’re fighting “white supremacy,” they are deluded.

In reality, the Trudeau Liberals are providing a huge boost to white supremacist rhetoric.

One of the claims made by those racist groups is that they have tons of “secret” support in the population, and that people really agree with them under the surface.

That claim is based on the idea that they will “awaken” a majority in support of their agenda, and that it’s only a matter of time.

Yet, the actual number of white supremacists as a percentage of the population is incredibly small. That doesn’t mean those groups don’t need to be confronted. They certainly must be opposed and any potential threat to the safety of Canadians must be taken seriously.

However, the idea that they have widespread support is simply false. Any claim to the contrary is a lie.

So, why do the Liberals keep lying?

We’ve all seen how Liberal politicians are despicably trying to tag Andrew Scheer and Canadian Conservatives as either “white supremacists,” or claim they’re giving cover to white supremacists.

Those claims imply that Canada’s largest opposition party, a party that regularly gets between 30 percent and 40 percent of the national vote, a party that has hundreds of thousands of donors, a party that will win millions of votes in the upcoming election, is somehow a front group for the tiny number of white supremacists in Canada.

When you actually think about what the Liberals are implying, it is patently absurd.

And yet, who do you think is happiest about the disgusting claims being made by the Liberals?

White supremacists.

The Liberals are providing a massive propaganda boost to white supremacist groups, by giving them far more attention and far more power in public discussion. The whole “secret support” theory is getting a huge boost by the Liberals.

This shows the danger of the increasingly desperate and unhinged rhetoric being used by Liberal politicians against Conservative Canadians.

In an attempt to gain some short term political benefit and hold onto power, the Trudeau Liberals are tearing Canada apart, providing a propaganda boost to racist groups, and undermining the unity of our nation.

All Canadians, regardless of where we stand on the political spectrum, must stand against the dangerous, divisive, and dishonest rhetoric of Trudeau and Liberal Politicians.