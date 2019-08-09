Why do the Trudeau Liberals keep pretending they’re American?

If you only looked at what Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are saying, you would come away with the impression that there’s no such thing as “Canada,” and that we actually live in the United States.

After all, the Liberals seem intent on campaigning as if they’re running against US Republicans, rather than Canadian Conservatives, New Democrats, and Greens.

Trudeau has tried bringing up abortion, Liberal Ministers have brought up “Russian misinformation,” gun control, and “white nationalism,” all in what is an obvious attempt to copy the talking points of US establishment media, and pretend that there’s no difference between Canada and the US.

It is an incredibly cynical and deceptive strategy, which ironically serves to dilute Canadian identity and draw us into the division and political disputes we see in our neighbours to the south.

Making matters worse, on the issues in which Canada and the US should be aligned—like confronting Communist China or building up our military forces—the Trudeau government is absent.

So, our government is exacerbating the drawbacks of being close to the US, while ignoring and bypassing the benefits.

This is very unfortunate because it comes at a time when Canada is increasingly divided, with separatist sentiment growing in the West, and Canadian Conservatives being relentlessly demonized by the Trudeau Liberals.

For the government to add to that demonization by pretending that there’s somehow no separation between US and Canadian politics will only further deepen the anger, resentment, rage, and division in our country, at a time when we need the exact opposite.

And all of this is taking place amid the background of a nation that is being deprived of our national identity by a government that seeks to make us a “post-national state.”

To try and suppress Canada’s identity, while simultaneously transplanting American political issues into a different Canadian context, is a dangerous move.

Unfortunately, the Trudeau government is aided in this effort by the fact that US media is so widely consumed in Canada, and they are playing on that fact to try and muddy the waters.

That’s why Canadians need to remember that, despite our many similarities with the US, we are a sovereign and unique nation, and our political context is unique to our own country, just as the US political context is unique to theirs.

While we are all free to talk about US politics, and while what happens in the US certainly impacts our lives as Canadians, our leaders need to be focused first and foremost on their real job: Serving Canadian Citizens.