Culture

Why does our culture want us to stop having babies?

If prospective moms and dads decline to be moms and dads, how will their ideas about liberty, freedom, and individual rights be passed on?
If prospective moms and dads decline to be moms and dads, how will their ideas about liberty, freedom, and individual rights be passed on?
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

The National Post asks “Is it immoral to have babies in the era of climate change,” and the question itself reveals the problem. If we believe our own continuance on the planet to be a moral negative, if we believe the rock upon which we live has more intrinsic value than human life, we are already in the death throes of a moral relativism that will destroy us if we let it. Survival of the planet without humans to people it is failure.

While the one-child policy in China continues to come under fire, climate change activists promote the same type of policy, on a voluntary level. Stories that emerge from China about the lengths people go to in order to comply with the policy are harrowing. Babies abandoned, forced abortions and sterilizations, human trafficking rings, and infanticide are just a few of the ill-effects of government population control. But the most insidious thing of all is the internalization of the political propaganda that leads people to allow an ideology to dictate their family size. This internalization is what is being pushed by climate change activists.

Last year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke against the dangers of bringing children into a world affected and threatened by climate change. Prince Harry’s September interview with Jane Goodal in British Vogue revealed that the royal couple intends only two children max, in an attempt to not overburden the climate endangered planet.

This maddeningly myopic view that the childfree lifestyle is more sustainable is touted by The Independent: “…being childfree is something that should be celebrated and valued. The childfree do more for our environment than any campaign.” What use is the environment to humanity without humanity itself? A lifestyle that will not sustain human life should not be considered sustainable.

Western culture has completely lost site of the imperative for life. We are so tortured by the impending doom that we wish to rush it by denying ourselves children, parenthood, and a future for the human race. It is as though we hate ourselves and cannot bear for the species to continue. Do we really fear our existence so much that we wish to obliterate it?

There is an old saying that the best ideas start as heresy and end as orthodoxy, and this idea of denying humanity its offspring did not originate with concerns over climate change. During the Cold War, when the US and Russia were both in existential fear of mutual nuclear annihilation, Americans often cried that they wouldn’t want to bring kids into such a messed up world. The narrative went that things were so bad, so much worse than they’d ever been, on a global level, that it would be irresponsible to subject a new life to that kind of uncertainty and fear.

Of course, what’s being missed in all this is that life is actually better than not life. There can be no value placed on not existing because, without life, there is no value structure. If there is an innate morality to the universe that denies human legitimacy, it cannot be accessed without the conduit of life.

Climate change activists are so sure of the impending judgment day that they’ve lost sight of what it is we’re preserving and conserving the world for. Limiting carbon emissions, using sustainable building technologies, cultivating renewable energy resources, are not in service to the planet but in service to the population.

The kind of relativism that places a higher value on the absence of human life than on the maintenance and furtherance of it is nothing more than a death cult. Our culture is driven by an imperative to destruction rather than renewal. There difference between the emphasis on certain doom today that of the past is the relativist perspective.

When early Christian revivalists in post Civil War America pitched their tents and put out their sandwich boards, the emphasis was on salvation. The idea was that each person had to work to save their souls before Christ came again to judge the living and the dead, wherein his kingdom would have no end. Despite the inherent grift of these hucksterish pastors, the salvation of human beings was the goal.

During the Cold War of the 20th century, the push again was to save people. There were calls for nuclear disarmament, marches, protests. Activists were concerned for the human cost of this impending, mutually assured destruction. While there was concern over bringing kids into this crazy messed up world, the Boomers went for it anyway, and spawned the millennials. Turns out those fears about the total ruination of the planet and everything on it wasn’t enough to curb a fresh baby boom.

The article addresses philosopher Trevor Hedberg’s theory that “even though many developed nations are below replacement fertility, even small gains in countries like the U.S. and Australia—say, going from a fertility rate of 1.8 to 1.5—would typically be far more significant to climate change than reducing the fertility rate in a country in sub-Saharan Africa from four to two…”

The idea isn’t that everyone on the planet should stop reproducing, but that western nations, where individuals have typically way larger carbon footprints than their counterparts in developing nations, should curb their population growth. There is discernible logic in this argument that there should be fewer babies with high carbon footprints. However, it speaks to a further relativism, uniquely localized to the 21st century west. We do not simply despise humanity, we despise our culture’s impact on it.

There is no logic at all to this. The west has engaged in centuries of work toward equal rights and egalitarian ideals. While there is always more work to do to ensure that those in our society have the opportunity to see their full potential, we have a really good start. Just as there is no value system without the existence of life, there is no climate change research without the work done by western scientists, and there is no global decline in poverty without fossil fuels.

We are a culture that continuously builds on itself, on our tech, on past ideas and theories. Fossil fuel, that deadly scourge, is what facilitated the decline of poverty worldwide and the networks of communication that are employed by activists to spread their message.

If prospective moms and dads decline to be moms and dads, how will their values be passed on? Liberty, freedom, and individual rights, are the hallmark of western culture. Western culture is not a burden on the world, despite its historical shortcomings. It has benefitted more than it has hurt. If we kill ourselves off by simply refusing to continue ourselves, the planet may be better off, but humanity, most certainly, will not.

Culture
Opinion
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations