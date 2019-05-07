Why does the mainstream media want Andrew Scheer to be a racist?

As election 2019 approaches, one thing has become obvious: it did not matter who the Conservative Party of Canada would have elected to lead their party. The mainstream media would have still implemented the same smear tactics against them

The smears include calling them bigots, racist, xenophobic, making lazy connections to extremists, and claiming that they are “alt-right adjacent.” This type of name-calling is the new norm from the Canadian left, and it sadly seems to only be getting worse

Why does the MSM want Andrew Scheer to be racist so bad!? Andrew Scheer, the father of five from Saskatchewan and quite possibly the most boring politician in today’s ecosystem of larger-than-life cult of personality type leaders, is not a racist. I beg, and I plead every night that these baseless criticisms will peter out, but they continue to pop up. Why?



What statement, in what interview, in what conversation, did Andrew Scheer say anything remotely racist? There is not a single instance.

Perhaps Scheer’s biggest mistake was sharing a conversation with Faith Goldy on her Rebel Media web show On The Hunt, but as far as we know, Andrew Scheer cannot read a crystal ball, does not know how to read tarot cards, and does not see a psychic regularly. There was no way for Scheer to know that Goldy would go on to be the poster girl for Canadian white-identity politics.



May 6, 2019, MACLEAN’s magazine runs a cover story. It reads ANDREW SCHEER HAS A PROBLEM, in a bold yellow and black font. “Has the Tory leader let bigoted, xenophobic views become attached to his party? His chances in this year’s election could depend on him stepping up and fighting them off.”



They claim that Andrew Scheer has left himself open to charges of intolerance in his party. Where exactly has Scheer done this? Even an inkling of racism would make things a bit easier to understand.



It seems as though Scheer’s most egregious action was sharing an event with Faith Goldy. No, not sharing a stage, or having her as a speaker at a Conservative Party event. Andrew Scheer was on Parliament Hill attending a convoy at the same time as Faith Goldy.



May 7, 2019. For the second day in a row, MACLEAN’s runs an opinion piece stating that the Conservative Party isn’t going far enough to denounce racists. The write-up by Terry Glavin states that the Conservatives have a “racist jackass problem” that they’re not doing enough to shake off.



But what is it exactly that want from Andrew Scheer? Do you want him to disavow Faith Goldy? Because he has.



Do you want him to disavow the Rebel Media? Because he has.



How about white nationalism and anti-semitism? He’s done that too.



How about islamophobia? Well, he tried to do that, but then his apology wasn’t good enough, and apparently was an alt-right dog whistle.



Freedom has come under attack in New Zealand as peaceful worshippers are targeted in a despicable act of evil. All people must be able to practice their faith freely and without fear. 1/2 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 15, 2019

Ever since his February speech at the convoy, Scheer has been attacked by liberal news outlets, saying that he has left himself open for attack. How has everyone failed to see that Scheer is actually the victim of a baseless smear campaign, attacking his ethics?



Last election, I voted for Justin Trudeau. I was 18 years old, and knew nothing about politics. It turns out, that’s exactly who Trudeau needed to win the the election.



I have plenty of beef with Andrew Scheer. He’s as bland as wonder bread, but at this point, it feels as though I’ll be voting for him in spite of the Liberals and their dirty pool.