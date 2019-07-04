Opinion

Why does the radical left keep doxing children?

In the past week, the beautiful city of Portland, Oregon became a battleground for the culture war that has shook our windows and rattled our walls for the last half-decade or so.

Celebrated journalist and hoax specialist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted to the point where he had to be hospitalized due to brain hemorrhaging at the hands of antifa and the intolerant left.

But while Andy was being brutalized on camera and attacked physically, elsewhere in the country, the intolerance of the left revealed itself again. This time though, the person at the receiving end of the left’s wrath was a girl that most knew as mini-AOC.

Mini-AOC was, as the name would suggest, a miniature version of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the ever-controversial and seldom soft-spoken politician who has taken the internet by storm. She was portrayed by an eight-year-old girl from California, where she’d frequently make parody videos and spoof photos of herself, mocking macro-AOC.

But thanks to the increasingly sad world we live in, the family of mini-AOC has had to end her social media presence, as they claim to be the recipient of a barrage of death threats and harassing phone calls.

In a tweet from a user purporting to be the girl’s step father, mini-AOC will no longer be producing content due to harassment, and because death threats have “gone too far,” going so far as to threaten her and her family.

Mini-AOC, who gained most of her traction through a series of photos mocking Cortez’ visit to a migrant detention center earlier this week, appeared on Fox Business a few months ago, stating that her uncle and her father had encouraged her to start making videos due to her uncanny resemblance to AOC.

Now, her Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts have been shut down.

Twitter, both as a platform and as a community, really seem like they have a pro-AOC slant, and do everything in their power to protect her. Though it’s unclear exactly when AOC became the future of the Democratic Party, it’s clear that she’s developed a devout following that will go to bat for her any time someone makes fun of her.

Just a couple of months ago in May, Twitter suspended the AOC Press Release parody account, which tweeted Cortez-like quips on a regular basis. The problem was, that AOC is so ridiculous in real life that it’s hard to discern between the AOC account, and the AOC parody.

The account, despite being marked “parody” in their description, was “permanently suspended”—which, by the way Twitter, look up what the definition of “suspended” is—for being too similar to the real Ocasio Cortez’s account.

This becomes funnier once you see the premises of the parody account. One that did particularly well was when the account blamed the Notre Dame Cathedral fire on climate change. The reason most couldn’t tell  the difference, is because AOC herself could reasonably say something that stupid.

In this scenario, we have someone who is very clearly distinguishable from the real AOC making fun of the New York Senator. But it wasn’t long until the mob came after her.

Our ideological opponents have no problem going after children to prove a point.

The Covington Catholic boys, who most remember set the internet ablaze after a video of one of their students, Nick Sandmann, went viral.

The MAGA-cap wearing school boys jumped and cheered while Native American activist and stolen valor specialist Nathan Philips entered the crowd of boys and pounded a drum. Sandmann stood his ground, and had the audacity to smirk in Philips’ face.

The backlash was incredible. Two of the Covington Catholic boys released a video only days later describing a number of alleged death threats they received against them and their school.

The school itself eventually had to close, citing “safety concerns” due to the intensity of the death threats thrown their way. Again, these are high school students no older than 18.

In May of 2019, the child-hating mob of the left turned their attention to right-wing YouTube starlet, Soph.

Joseph Bernstein of Buzzfeed News thought it would be appropriate to attack a 14-year-old girl because she’s mean. Don’t worry though, Bernstein had the sympathy to blur her face in the thumbnail.

Soph, whose content is admittedly distasteful, managed to navigate through the storm fairly well. While her video “Be Not Afraid” was taken down from her YouTube, she ended up gaining over 50,000 subscribers in the 24 hours following the release of Bernstein’s smear piece.

Kids will be kids. There’s nothing you can really do to stop kids from being rebellious. Counter culture starts with the young, and the young want to meme it out online. The more we attack children for doing nothing but be controversial, the further backwards we as a society move.

