Opinion

Why the media lies about guns

The mainstream media couldn’t stand that a would-be mass killer in Texas was taken out by a good guy with a gun.
The mainstream media couldn’t stand that a would-be mass killer in Texas was taken out by a good guy with a gun.
Tracey Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Tracey Wilson is the VP of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.

The public’s trust in media has deteriorated in recent years, and with good reason. Speaking with my own mother this morning, we were discussing how people of my age or older knew a time when “the news” was where people got their information. We would gather around the television or radio and listen to a voice of authority provide us the details of the world’s goings on. You could trust this person, to deliver the facts, with no bias or narrative–just straight, simple facts on which you could form your own opinion on the issues facing you and your family.

Those days are long gone and I fear they may never return. We live in the most technologically advanced era in history, with immediate access to a variety of instantly available mainstream media news sources. They saturate us with information and stories, but they are no longer delivered the same. Each story is crafted around a (usually) left-leaning perspective guided by social justice and selective outrage. This has never been more apparent than with the story of the church shooting in Texas, abruptly stopped by an armed parishioner–the exact kind of story that the left hates. The old adage “a good guy with a gun” became literally that. Although this story is not altogether unique as armed civilians save more lives on average than bad guys with guns take according to the CDC. The problem is it doesn’t make the same kind of sexy headlines a mass shooting makes. Nor does it feed into the anti-gun agenda the left is ramming down our throats.

71 year old Jack Wilson did something amazing this week in that little church in Texas and the media just couldn’t help themselves but to slander it in the most obvious way. Both Global News and the National Post ran stories with literal lies for headlines, confusing (intentionally?) the violent gunman and the Texan hero. Public outrage ensued over the false headlines, and eventually corrections were posted. Global chose to leave the lies up while publishing an entirely new tweet and Facebook post with the correction within. Why? Why not immediately remove the story you know is wrong?

It is becoming increasingly more difficult to ignore this kind of blatant bias. The manufactured hysteria over legal gun ownership fuels the hatred for gun owners and this is incredibly wrong. Another great example of this left-leaning hatred for legal gun owners was back in August of 2019 when Global Montreal published on their official Facebook account a terribly crude and inappropriate caption to an article trying to draw a link between legal gun ownership and increased crime. The public was shocked and outraged at the use of foul language which resulted in a simple apology from the news outlet claiming an ex employee somehow still had access to post at Global. To believe a syndicated news outlet like Global has no social media security is to be a fool. A simple password change would have prevented this. An even bigger question is how long did this employee work there, churning out his/her bias and hate for Canada’s most vetted citizens?

So why do mainstream media continue to do this, in spite of being caught and called out every single time? Money–the root of all evil as they say. Our media outlets are in a predicament. The Liberal government has unwisely chosen to fund mainstream media with hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. Our media is on corporate welfare, dependant on the Liberals to survive. This makes it impossible to be unbiased and this is apparent in every pre-election article about CPC Leader Andrew Scheer, every gun-related article, every rabidly left editorial published and the list goes on. Our own PM was riddled with scandals the entire course of his reign so far and every single abomination is excused, dissected and may as well be captioned “nothing to see here”.

The only “filter” Canadians have to try and disseminate the false news out of our once reliable mainstream media is each other, and the smaller, under-funded independent outlets like the one you’re reading right now. For a country ruled by leftists who claim to be so woke, we are galloping down the Orwellian rabbit hole at lightning speed. Support your independent media and continue to demand honest, reliable accounting of facts from the mainstream. The truth is out there. And the truth is a gun toting senior from Texas prevented what could have easily been another tragic mass shooting and it is incumbent on us to acknowledge that.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature