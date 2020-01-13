Will Trudeau government foot the security bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has stated that the federal government has not yet decided whether or not the Trudeau government would foot the bill for security costs of Price Harry and Meghan Markle living in Canada.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, though, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already informed the Queen that Canada would take on the costs involved in ensuring the pair are safe as they live in the country part-time.

Morneau went on to say that the government has not yet had a formal conversation on the matter.

“No, we haven’t spent any time thinking about this issue,” Morneau told media in Toronto.

“We obviously are always looking to make sure, as a member of the Commonwealth, we play a role. We have not had any discussions on that subject at this time.”

The Evening Standard reported that Trudeau has “agreed taxpayers in his country should pick up the huge bill for the couple’s round-the-clock protection while they are in the country … Trudeau has privately assured the Queen that Harry, Meghan and Archie’s safety will not be jeopardized while they reside there.”

A PMO spokesperson declined to comment to the CBC on the matter.