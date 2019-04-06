Canadian News

Will he or won’t he?: Lametti plays coy on SNC-Lavalin decision

SNC-Lavalin is taking a second crack the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision to deny the Québec firm a remediation deal and on Friday filed its challenge with the Federal Court of Appeal.
SNC-Lavalin is taking a second crack the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision to deny the Québec firm a remediation deal and on Friday filed its challenge with the Federal Court of Appeal.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

SNC-Lavalin is taking a second crack the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision to deny the Québec firm a remediation deal and on Friday filed its challenge with the Federal Court of Appeal.

A month ago, Federal court Justice Catherine Kane tossed the Québec firm’s first try and noted in her decision the importance of the public prosecutor “as the delegate of the Attorney General, from the common law, not a federal statute,” or as the public prosecutor argued not just a “federal board, commission or another tribunal’.”

The company is at the centre of a political scandal dogging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, in which ex-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould has implicated key officials in the PMO, including the Trudeau, for pressuring her to intervene in SNC’s trial for alleged bribery and fraud in Libya between 2001 and 2011.

Her replacement David Lametti has said in interviews that a deferred prosecution agreement remains an option.

On Thursday, under a cloud of media leaks that Wilson-Raybould set conditions for her shuffle to Veterans Affairs in January: that her successor would not cut a deal with SNC, Lametti got to address both the purported leaks and whether he is Trudeau’s yes-man.

“I didn’t even know about (the conversation) … if it, in fact, existed,” Lametti claimed before national media on Parliament Hill. “The prime minister has never tried to direct me. If someone else tries to direct me then they’ll hear about it.”

According to Wilson-Raybould, her failure to act on the September 2018 decision by the public prosecutor provoked multiple overtures for her to intervene, by multiple people within Trudeau’s inner circle – senior staff in the PMO and Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his chief-of-staff.

After a February 7 Globe and Mail made public what had been simmering behind the scenes for almost five months, Trudeau has been beset with a crisis that has consumed four senior loyalists.

All resigned from prominent roles, including Trudeau’s top adivsior, the top bureaucrat and culminating in Trudeau’s nationally televised caucus excommunication of Wilson-Raybould and her colleague and confident Jane Philpott, whose last cabinet post was Treasury Board president.

Philpott got the axe for supporting Wilson-Raybould and was the author of her own destiny after giving an interview with Maclean’s suggesting there was much more to the story than already in the public domain.

In the media hot seat over his intentions with SNC-Lavalin, Lametti capped his remarks with ambiguity to reporters this week.

“We are still in a period where we could have appeals on the judicial review decision and therefore the trial continues,” said Lametti, who as attorney general can intervene on the DPA front at any stage in the company’s prosecution.

Yesterday’s federal court filing by the company only delayed the pending criminal trial.

“As long as the trial continues … anything I could say is going to be hyper-scrutinized and that could have an impact on the litigation,” said Lametti.

SNC-Lavalin’s legal troubles in Canada began in 2012 after Swiss police arrested the company’s global construction boss Riadh Ben Aissa, who later spent two years imprisoned in Switzerland before pleading guilty to money laundering and surrendering an alleged $47 million in proceeds related to dealings with Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

This cleared the way for extradition to Canada and charges levelled in 2015 against Ben Aissa, who cut a plea deal last summer related to charges filed in 2015 following RCMP raids on corporate headquarters in Montréal. In July of 2018, he was sentenced to 51 months in prison for forging documents, one of 15 indictments he faced.

A second SNC excutive, Stephan Roy, had his charges thrown out in February on grounds the courts had taken too long to hear his case. According to the RCMP’s affidavit, Roy’s fraud and bribery charges were connected to Ben Aissa’s scheme to smuggle Gaddafi’s son out of Libya as civil war hastened by the Arab Spring protests eventually collapsed the family’s regime in 2011.

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected