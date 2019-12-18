Winnipeg breaks own homicide record with 42nd death

Manitoba’s capital has broken its own homicide record set in 2011.

According to Winnipeg police, with almost two weeks left in the year, the city has recorded its 42nd homicide, passing the previous record of 41 set in 2011.

While police have not confirmed any details regarding the most recent death, emergency personnel were sent to 506 Pritchard on Oct. 31 where they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He passed away later in the hospital.

While the record-setting year is worrying, it was almost expected as Winnipeg saw more killings by June of this year than it did in all of 2018, when 22 homicides happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.