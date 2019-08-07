Winnipeg man and others caught by Ontario police with roughly $24,000 in meth

Five people have been charged in Kenora, Ontario on Thursday, including one Winnipeg man. The Ontario Provincial Police caught the five suspects during a traffic stop that came at the end of an investigation into drug trafficking in the city.

Among the items seized are crystal meth with a street value of approximately $24,400, over $3,000 CAD; a gun; and other drug paraphernalia, reports CTV News Winnipeg.

Of those arrested include Tyler Mitchell from Winnipeg, as well as Katlynd Cronley-Polkinghorne, Kristianna Gray, Wayne Kejick, and Shelly Peetwayway who are all from Ontario.

Some of the chargesthey face include the following:

Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Occupant of Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm contrary to section 94 CC

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition contrary to section 86(1) CC

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) CC

“The accused were held in custody and attended bail court on August 2, 2019 at the Kenora Courthouse,” reports NetNewsLedger’s James Murray.