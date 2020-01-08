Winter storm, arctic temperatures in store for Southern Ontario

A massive snowstorm is set to wreak havoc on Torontonians this weekend. It is likely it will blow through Southern Ontario.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto. These types of alerts are generally issued for the city when this wind chill is expected to reach -20 C or colder.

So far the alert remains in effect until further notice and the Salvation Army is taking extra measures to prepare to meet the needs of the homeless.

Environment Canada predicts a low of -13 C in Toronto this evening, with a a windchill temperature of around -16 C.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back up to 1 C on Thursday morning, however, the federal weather agency says the wind chill will remain severe at -16 C.

Friday will see a rise in temperatures before Toronto is hammered with a slushy mix of ice and rain for Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Toronto is advising the public to dress appropriately and stay inside when able.

