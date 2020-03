Get ready British Columbia, another winter storm is coming.

Parts of the province, including Metro Vancouver, parts of Vancouver Island, and the coasts will be experiencing heavy rain, wind, and snow, according to a warning issued by Environment Canada.

Snow falling on SFU. 2-8 cm is possible by late evening. https://t.co/EbJ6r3kOU5 — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) January 3, 2020

The province is expected to receive over 100 millimetres of rain first before parts of the province are pounded with up to 30 centimetres of snow.

⚠️ A strong Pacific storm is headed to the B.C. coast this afternoon w/ heavy rain & wind. Snow is expected between #Squamish to #Whistler. No matter the weather 🌧 💨 ❄️ , slow down & drive to the condition. #BCHwy99 #seatosky #seatoskyhwy #shiftintowinter pic.twitter.com/ptmmoH2yEh — Sea to Sky Highway (@SeatoSkyHighway) January 2, 2020

The province’s power company also has published warning that power may be cut.