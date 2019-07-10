With Bombardier debacle, Trudeau’s corporate welfare fails again

Another domino falls in Trudeau’s long list of mispolicies. This time, 550 workers from the Canadian company “Bombardier” found themselves sacked two years after Trudeau approved a bailout for their bosses. If anything, this failure proves that the Liberals are for the elites, and not for the working class.

In March of 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in front of the press to justify a $372.5 million bailout for Bombardier.

“We respect the free market and the choices that companies will make,” Trudeau said. “But we also have a responsibility to ensure that the investments we make with taxpayers’ dollars are leading to good jobs and growth.” Note the words “good jobs” and “growth.”

Now fast-forward to 2019.

Canada’s economy saw a growth of 0.1 percent in the past two quarters; Bombardier just laid off half their working staff in the Thunder Bay plant.

While Bombardier’s COO said in June that layoffs were coming, the shock, nonetheless, persists.

This is not the first time Trudeau’s crony capitalist welfare has failed. How can any Canadian working-class member forget the shutdown of GM’s Oshawa plant which left thousands unlaboured?

It’s clear that Trudeau represents the interests of his crony capitalists more than he represents the interests of the working peoples of this country. It all makes sense especially when you find out the Liberal party is a party of the “elites” while others cater to the “uneducated” working class, in the words of Amir Attaran.

And just a simple reminder, all of this is happening at the expense of the taxpayer.

The average Canadian worker is paying exorbitant taxes so that the government can pay company bosses to increase their salaries in the hope that it would create jobs and boost growth. In reality, it leads to grosser income inequality, corruption, and job losses.

The Canadian worker is effectively paying for their own firing.

While Trudeau spends millions on big businesses instead of the working class, he also neglects the indigenous population of this country.

Close to 50 percent of indigenous children are growing up in poverty, while numerous communities have “chemicals” in their water.

By treating Canadian citizens and workers as third-class citizens, Trudeau’s elitism is a shining example of his “progressive” hypocrisy.

Whether the working class takes the Left route to the NDP or the Right route to the Conservatives or PPC, one thing is clear: for a party that has betrayed the foundation of this nation’s economy, its workers, the Liberals surely won’t count on their vote in October.

Their corporate welfare bubble is about to burst.