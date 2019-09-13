With cloud gaming, Esports will only continue to grow

Get ready Esports fans. Your community is only going to get bigger.

Over the last two decades, Esports has grown from an extreme niche of nerdy computer engineers to a potential competitor to some of the most significant sporting leagues in the world.

That rapid process occurred as gaming became more accepted and accessible across the world.

Now though the industry could see a seismic shift comparable to the innovation found brought forward through the first mass-produced home console devices.

How? Through the industry-disrupting force that is modern cloud gaming.

Cloud gaming involves leveraging rapidly advancing average internet speeds to provide gamers access to their games on virtually any device without expensive hardware. In most cases, a player can access high-quality 4k gaming with just a controller and a 35 Mbps internet connection. For those of you who game, I’m sure you are already working out how much individuals could save.

For those of you who don’t play games obsessively, I’ve previously covered the sizable savings users stand to make as a result of switching to cloud gaming systems.

For standard consumers who use consoles, the savings stand to be anywhere from 250-300 a year, while for higher-end users who spend thousands on high-end pcs just rachet up Battlefield to ultra the savings could be far-far higher.

With so much saving, the market only stands to grow as a result of a rapid drop in price. A report by Global News Wire shows just how profound the change could be, with the cloud gaming market being predicted to grow from $1 billion in 2018 to more than $8 billion by 2025. An eight-fold increase in less than seven years.

This massive growth, points to one general trajectory for the primary associated market to gaming, Esports – up.

With the market expected to grow so fast, it is likely a no brainer that Esports will receive a massive benefit from cloud gaming, but with the industry already moving so fast, some may wonder just how much faster could esports grow?

Already the market has maintained nearly 20% growth rates year over year, is expected to have over 300 million viewers by 2021, and rewards for winners have grown into million dollar figures.

Interestingly, due to the breadth of choices provided through Esports, growth likely has a far more open path.

Regardless of genre, from RPG to trains simulations, to fantasy basketball, an Esports league can exist for you. As a result, Esports could have the potential to grow far more significant than any standard league, and cloud gaming appears to set it up to just that.