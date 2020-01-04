Woman in Vancouver has to pay $200k to ex for online defamation

A woman in Vancouver has to pay her ex-boyfriend $200,000 for defaming him online using websites like Instagram.

A ruling by the Supreme Court of British Columbia points to Noelle Halcrow making several posts online claiming that Brandon Rook had a STD, he was an alcoholic, was unfaithful and was a failed businessman. According to the ruling, Halcrow’s acts took place from August 2016 to August 2017.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the couple were together for a total of about six months. When Rook ended the relationship, Halcrow started making the posts to four websites including Instagram. The two were in an earlier relationship in 2015 that was also ended by Rook.

Justice Elliott Myers of The Supreme Court of B.C., said, “the courts have recognized that the internet can be used as an exceedingly effective tool to harm reputations. This is one such case.”

Halcrow claimed that she did not make the posts herself and claimed that they were made by friends and other people. She provided no evidence.

Myers Ruled, “I do not accept this and find that she mounted a campaign against Mr. Rook that was as relentless as it was extensive. I also conclude that she was motivated by malice.”

Justice Myers used four main points to justify his rejection of the claim.

Halcrow’s IP address was used to create the accounts that the posts came from.

Rook could prove that Halcrow was threatening him with the posts over multiple text messages.

Halcrow’s texts and posts had very prominent similarities

Nobody else would have had the same motives as Halcrow

Justice Myers took note of other similar cases in order to make his decision on the amount Halcrow would have to award Rook in damages.

