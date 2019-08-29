Yellowknife man charged and arrested for child pornography offences

Sixty-two-year-old Mario Laplante has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Making Available Child Pornography under Sec 163.1(4) and Sec 163.1(3) of Canada’s Criminal Code.

According to an RCMP news release, Laplante’s charges come as a result of a “proactive investigation initiated by the NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). Mario Laplante, a 62-year-old-man residing in Whati, has been charged in relation to a child pornography investigation.”

Since his initial arrest, Laplante has been released under strict conditions, and now must reside at his Ontario residence.

A publication ban is currently in police leading up to his court date; and, thus, few details remain. However, police have said that he is scheduled to appear before the Court on January 14th, 2020.

According to the RCMP, “The NT RCMP ICE Unit is a newly established unit, comprised of two RCMP members that conduct investigations focusing on crimes involving child exploitation and/or abuse on the Internet.

“The NT ICE Unit encourage anybody interested in learning about important topics such as online child exploitation, cyberbullying and internet safety is encouraged to visit Cybertip.ca and ProtectKidsOnline.ca.”