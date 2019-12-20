York Regional Police release images of victim’s injuries in ‘appalling’ Vaughan home invasion

The Police have released images of the victim of a violent home invasion in Vaughan.

According to York Regional, a 59-year-old woman opened the door to her home on December 11th to find two individuals armed with handguns who proceeded to beat her before forcing her into a bathroom as they searched the home.

The two assailants eventually left and the woman called the police.

“The level of brutality displayed by these suspects is appalling,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a press release. “The victim remained in hospital recovering from her very serious injuries for more than a week after the incident. Her family is understandably shocked and devastated, as any of us would be. We need the community’s help. We are urging anyone with information to please come forward.”

Police say that the victim’s injuries include broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a sprained thumb, a broken jaw, a broken ankle, and a concussion.

“York Regional Police is asking anyone with information on this to please come forward immediately,” the release states. “We are also asking anyone who resides in or was driving in the area at the time to review video surveillance and dashcam footage for anything that may assist in the investigation.”

The first suspect in the home invasion is described as a black male, who is about six-feet to six-foot-one with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing black clothing and carrying a black pistol.

The second suspect, meanwhile, is described as a black female with a light complexion and wavy hair that was pulled back.