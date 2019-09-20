Young man grills Trudeau over blackface: “Is it possible to round to the nearest 5?”

That Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leader of our G7 nation, has been revealed as a blackface hobbyist through his late-teens and most of his 20s, has understandably thrown our country and Trudeau himself, for a loop.

As G7 leaders captured in blackface tend to stir international media attention, and Canadians’ ire—some of whom voted for the guy—steadfast CBC apologists could hold the floodgate of discontent for so long, as uncomfortable queries came hard and fast.

Like this one at the Saskatoon town hall Trudeau held last evening:

#Trudeau, "You were questioned how many times you appeared in #blackface or #brownface, I'll make it easy, is it possible to round to the nearest 5?" pic.twitter.com/8d4JvvdLfu — Mattea Merta 🇨🇦 (@MatteaMerta) September 20, 2019

CBC reported the following question in its online print story, and of course, Trudeau admonishing his interlocutor—that it’s “something we should be making make light of”—but described the confab as “friendly.”

In light of this zinger and the latest to emerge from this town hall, “friendly” may not be the appropriate adjective.

With the advent of Twitter and other means to circumvent MSM’s stranglehold on public discourse, CBC could only carry so much water for the PM who has now been identified in blackface three separate occasions.

Hours earlier at a Trudeau campaign stop in Winnipeg, where the PM blamed his lack of blackface awarenesses on a privileged upbringing, Global News’ parliamentary bureau chief David Akin called him out.

“The prime minister’s job was not created so you could work through your issues. Maybe it’s time you realized you’re not the indispensable man as the leader of the Liberal party,” prefaced Akin. “Have you considered asking someone else to lead the party in this election?”

Short answer: No.

So as our PM clings to power—backed by stalwarts like Environment Minister Catherine McKenna—at the same time, Trudeau has become an international laughingstock after Time Magazine broke the story Wednesday about the PM’s penchant for blackface.

Shortly thereafter, other incidents emerged of our leader indulging this pastime; the tally by Friday, September 20: 3. But our PM has acknowledged there could be more.

And by Thursday night, writers at The Daily Show had set up comedian and host Trevor Noah for the following “blackface” Trudeau takedown:

In December of last year, Trudeau took to Twitter to tell Noah that Canada was shipping $50 million to educate women and girls in conflict zones—a cause close to the comedian’s heart.

Hey @Trevornoah – thanks for everything you’re doing to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy at the @GlblCtzn festival. Sorry I can’t be with you – but how about Canada pledges $50M to @EduCannotWait to support education for women & girls around the world? Work for you? Let’s do it. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 2, 2018

While Noah did not let his purported friendship with Trudeau get in the way of his comedy, U.S. President Donald Trump was comparatively more reserved.

“I was hoping I wouldn’t be asked that question,” said Trump adding he “was more surprised after I saw the number of times (Trudeau appeared in blackface).”