Canadian News

YouTube helped me become conservative—so what?

The millennials that preceded me created a culture that was for all intents and purposes, politically correct. There was a lot for me to learn, as there still is today. So when YouTube started changing their algorithm based on my new exploration of right-wing ideas, I was instantly hooked.
The millennials that preceded me created a culture that was for all intents and purposes, politically correct. There was a lot for me to learn, as there still is today. So when YouTube started changing their algorithm based on my new exploration of right-wing ideas, I was instantly hooked.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

When I first moved to Montreal in 2016, I brought nothing with me but a suitcase full of clothing, a cell phone, and a laptop. I had trouble finding a job at first considering I was criminally anglophone at the time, so a lot of my time was spent living on what little savings I had, and watching YouTube videos.

At this point, YouTube had already asserted itself as a forum for political conversation. Channels like The Young Turks, Secular Talk, and Louder with Crowder were already well-established players in the platform’s ecosystem, and new content creators were gaining heads of steam left and right. The number of popular right-wing YouTubers jumped exponentially when Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States in summer of 2015.

I was a single guy, fresh out of high school, renting out a laundry room with a futon in it for $200 a month in a new city. With no job and zero social life, I started to dip my feet into the political side of YouTube, using the website for more than just watching fail compilations or dogs wearing sunglasses on skateboards.

The millennials that preceded me created a culture that was for all intents and purposes, politically correct. There was a lot for me to learn, as there still is today. So when YouTube started changing their algorithm based on my new exploration of right-wing ideas, I was instantly hooked.

The variety was unmatched. Comedians and provocateurs like Gavin McInnes or Steven Crowder, pundits like Milo Yiannopolous or Ben Shapiro, even academics like Gad Saad or Jordan B. Peterson, all had so much to offer. Each person a character with new insights, and answers to questions I didn’t even know I had. I watched every video you could think of. Debates, “DESTROYED WITH FACTS AND LOGIC” compilations, interviews, the whole shebang. And for a while, I became apart of what I’d consider the conservative “tribe” mentality.

You may have seen more and more articles pop up discussing how people were “radicalized” by YouTube. How they went down a “far-right” rabbit hole and were on the brink of becoming radicalized. This was me. Except I don’t see any problem with that, whatsoever.

I wouldn’t say I was “radicalized,” but my political views had certainly shifted farther right than they had ever been before. In my mind, I had just been enlightened. I was hearing answers to important questions, and felt very well informed.

When someone shifts from the left to the right, you understand the left’s arguments well, and you feel equipped to debunk any of the liberal nonsense you may hear your peers spewing.

This peaked for me when Donald Trump won the presidential election in November of 2016. At this point, I was a Trump fanboy, who thought of liberalism as a mental disorder. I even went down to the “Love Trumps Hate” gathering at McGill University and held a sign with an Obama quote about supporting then President-Elect Donald Trump, and had a few debates with those attending. (An Obama quote which I could not find in several Google searches, but found in only one Yahoo search, might I add.)    To quote Walter White, I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really alive.

“Tribalism” has been deemed a dirty word. It’s made to seem malicious. But it is still a perfectly healthy part of a young mind’s development. Past cultural movements throughout the decades had always granted a sense of asylum to those that felt like outcasts, and this was the case with my new found conservatism.

The most critical part about tribalism though, is outgrowing it. Eventually, it got real old calling everyone I disagreed with a snowflake SJW libtard feminazi cuck. Eventually, those same talking points you’d hear over and over became extremely annoying to me.

For a moment, I thought I was losing my edge, but what I realized had actually happened was that I had matured, and become more of an individual, rather than someone whose behaviour was dictated by the tribe. Finding your own voice amongst the herd, you walk out with the knowledge you can truly stand behind, and shed behind the beliefs you may have championed solely because they resonated with your pack.

I went from a politically naive lefty who had just aided in the election of Justin Trudeau by giving him my vote, to a right-wing troll, and eventually, after a bit more contemplation, I ended up somewhere in the middle. More informed, more caring, less edgy, and less ignorant.

I consider myself centre-right now. I believe YouTube helped me discover right wing ideas that are core to my values today. I’m sure that YouTube helped liberals discover left wing ideas that are core to their values too. So what?

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected