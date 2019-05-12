12-year-old Ontario boy calls police on parents for making him wash dishes

A 12-year-old boy in the Simcoe area of Ontario dialled 9-1-1 and had one request for the police: to find him a new family.

What could have motivated the child to make such a call?

Well, investigators arrived at the scene, and after some questioning learned that the boy made the call after getting upset with his parents for making him get off the internet to wash dishes.

“The use of 9-1-1 for emergency response continues to save lives when used appropriately and the OPP want those who need urgent help to use 9-1-1. The OPP also encourages families to discuss proper use of 9-1-1 to prevent hang-ups and misdials from occurring,” said the police in a release afterwards.

Police say that the average 9-1-1 call takes two officers approximately 30 minutes to respond, investigate and clear 9-1-1 calls, and misuse of the service puts a strain on resources, potentially limiting officers when serious matters do occur.