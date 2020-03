Roughly 125 cows have died after a fire burned through a barn in Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu.

According to the chief of operations for the Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu fire department, while more than one hundred did die, 140 cows were saved as the annexes housing the animals burned down.

The incident was complicated by the fact that water was not available on-site, forcing other municipalities to send water by truck.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but there will be an investigation.