Culture

14-year-old hockey goalie shamed for Trump “wall” mask

The fact that the mask depicting the President of the United States could spark such aggression from either political side is telling of the times we live in today.
The fact that the mask depicting the President of the United States could spark such aggression from either political side is telling of the times we live in today.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A Pennsylvania youth hockey player and a hockey mask artist were on the receiving end of online mob after their goalie mask depicting President Donald Trump holding a trowel and a brick was shown on social media.

The depiction is an obvious nod to Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to “build a wall” between the United States and Mexico. There is also a clear reference to a long list of hockey players who had “wall” in their nickname, including 4 time Stanley cup champion Johnny Bower, who went by the name “The China Wall,” as well as Nikolai Khabibulin, a Russian former professional ice hockey goaltender who was known by the nickname “The ‘Bulin Wall.”

The artist behind the Trump-based mask is named Doug Wagner, an artist who has been working with goalie masks for over two decades. In an interview with USA Today, Wagner says he didn’t have a problem with painting the mask for the 14-year-old.

“They asked if I wanted to paint it and I said, ‘Sure. Why not?’ he told the newspaper. “Personally, I would have picked something different. It’s a hot topic. It’d be a bit too far for me if it was my mask.”

The mask was a $900 gift to the teen from his parents, who themselves are Trump supporters.

“It’s freedom of expression,” Wager told USA Today. “It’s not like they wanted a Mexican flag with a slash through it or anything like that. I think they wanted to be funny. Normally, there’s no reason why anyone would be upset over having the President of the United States on a mask. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that people take offence to and, in my opinion, it’s a willful act to be outraged.”

There has been some online backlash, though.

Some are even speculating that the mask itself is dangerous to wear on the ice, as it could cause the opposing team to try and aim for the head of the goalie.

https://twitter.com/AJMeckl/status/1107818544211857408

The fact that the mask depicting the President of the United States could spark such aggression from either political side is telling of the times we live in today.

One commenter online noted that a mask depicting President Trump, a “known sex predator,” should be banned in all contexts.

Even if Trump was a “bad guy,” this wouldn’t be the first goalie mask designed to depict characters of an inappropriate nature. In the NHL, goalies have had masks depicting gangsters like Antero Niittymaki’s mask depicting Al Capone’s right-hand man, Frank “The Enforcer” Nitti. Another goalie, Petr Mrazek had a painting of Family Guy’s Peter Griffin on his mask, a character who in different episodes beat up a teenaged boy, pushed a teen girls face into a fire extinguisher, and roundhouse kicked Lucy from The Peanuts Comics in the face.

This is all a longwinded justification for something that is obviously a slightly edgy joke about how the kid is a wall in net. Our culture’s inability to take a joke has taken a worrying turn, and one that it may take years to recover from. How does anyone know if a joke is okay anymore? Not only do jokes have to be okay at the time that you say them, but now, you have to be sure to consider that your words could be used against you in the future.

Goalie masks are a fun way for people to express themselves, it’s a harmless part of the game that allows for some personality to shine through.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Culture
United States
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations