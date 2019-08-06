17-year-old in custody after throwing child from 10th story of London art gallery

A 6-year old is in critical condition, having received multiple head injuries, a spine fracture, and broken bones, after he was thrown down five stories from the Tate Modern in London, U.K., a popular art gallery, on Sunday.

The boy plummeted 5 stories, landing on a 5th story roof after being thrown from the 10thstory viewing platform roughly 100 feet below, reports the Daily Mail.

“The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke to confirm his name, address, age and nationality during a short hearing on Tuesday,” reports The Independent. He has been charged with attempted murder.

The suspect was, then, restrained by members of the public before police arrived to arrest him at roughly 2:40 p.m.

The boy has survived and is now in stable condition, according to the Met Police. According to reports, he is a French national who was visiting the modern art galley with his family.

“Someone said someone had thrown a child over. I leapt up and looked over the rail and I did indeed see a child down below there,” says writer and witness Mark Welte.

“The child’s mother then tried to climb the rail. I restrained her and pulled her back.”

“BBC journalist Olga Malchevska, who was on the balcony with her son, said she heard a scream then saw some pushing,” reports the BBC.

#Tatemodern Security says the child was taken to the hospital by this helicopter-after falling down from height.I saw a woman running to the balcony on 10floor&crying around 2:45pm,then all visitors got locked in the building till around 4:08pm. Hope the child will get well! pic.twitter.com/WQlPQjCp67 — Olga Malchevska (@Yollika) August 4, 2019

“I just felt like something is going on, I should take my child out of there immediately and we tried to go towards the exit,” says Malchevska.

“We got to the packed lift,” she added. “People there were saying that one boy threw another one from the balcony. We were all shocked.”

“There is no link between the victim and male arrested,” says Det. Chief Inspector John Massey.

The 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and is to make a court appearance at the end of the month, reports the BBC.