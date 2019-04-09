275,000 people without power in parts of Quebec

A freezing rain storm combined with strong winds has caused power outages for almost 300,0000 people in Quebec.

Arbre de glace à Montréal en avril. pic.twitter.com/SylBJcYTsH — Diane DesChâtelets (@DDeschatelets) April 8, 2019

According to a Canadian Press statement from Hydro-Québec, the Monday storm caused “branches and trees to come in contact with their network, leaving 275,000 people without power by early Tuesday morning.”

While 16,000 on the Island of Montreal are without power, our headquarters in Montreal have been unaffected.

The city of Laval opened two community centres for the night to help people without electricity.

Hydro-Quebec spokesman Louis-Olivier Batty said Monday evening that teams from regions less affected by the power outages had been called in as reinforcements.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.