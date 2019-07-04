5.8 Magnitude earthquake detected off B.C’s coast followed by smaller earthquake

Earthquakes Canada detected two earthquakes off the coast of Vancouver on Wednesday night.

The largest of the pair was a magnitude of 5.8 which was followed by a smaller 4.0 magnitude shock.

The first earthquake which took place at 9:30 PM was believed to have taken place nearly 600 kilometers off the coast of Vancouver and was lightly felt on the Northern portion of Vancouver Island. It is the largest detected earthquake to happen this year in British Columbia.

The second earthquake which took place just before midnight was reported near Port Hardy.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.0 – 3 Jul 22:55 PDT – PORT HARDY, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) July 4, 2019

According to reports there was no tsunami warning issued or any danger of landslides.