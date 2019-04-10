62-year-old Quebec man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting boys at Canada’s Wonderland in 2002

Back in 2002, two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted at Canada’s Wonderland. Now, nearly 17 years later, a 62-year-old man from Quebec has been charged.

According to York Regional Police, on August 27 of 2002, an eight-year-old boy went to use the washroom near the water park and once he was inside, a man took the boy into a stall and sexually assaulted him.



That same day, a seven-year-old boy went to use a washroom near the exit of the park and the same man was inside the washroom. Once again, he took the boy into one of the stalls and sexually assaulted him.



While investigators worked the case at the time, they were unable to identify the suspect.



However, in September of 2018, investigators with the Special Victims Unit – Cold Case Section managed to identify a possible suspect after reviewing the case and doing additional investigating.



Roger Boisse of Saint-Pierre, Quebec was arrested at his residence on March 19, 2019 by officers with the Surete Du Quebec and was transported to Ontario.



He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and one count of invitation to sexual touching.



Boisse has been released on bail, but is scheduled to be in court on May 16.