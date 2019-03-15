A breakdown of the New Zealand terror attack video for those who do not want to watch it

International News

As more information comes out surrounding the mosque attacks that took place in New Zealand, one thing is clear. There is absolutely no justification for violence of this nature.

The shooting, which has claimed the lives of a confirmed 49 innocent people at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, NZ, during Friday Prayer on 15 March 2019, is the deadliest attack in New Zealand since the 1943 Featherston prisoner of war camp riot where 49 people were killed.

During the start of the video, the shooter states “remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie.” There is a long, messy history between the alt-right and PewDiePie, who is the YouTube’s most subscribed-to content creator.

The shooter then begins his drive to the mosque, during which he begins listening to his playlist.

He listens to a Serbian song celebrating Radovan Karadžić, who was found guilty of genocide against Bosnian Muslims.

A German song listened to on the ride appears on Shazam as “Erradicacion Humana,” which means “human eradication” in Spanish.

Lastly, he plays the 1777 British Grenadier Fife and Drum before entering the building.

After arriving at the mosque, he then goes to his trunk and pulls a number of guns. From the video, it appears as though he starts the massacre with a semi-automatic shotgun, as he guns down two people standing in the doorway of the building.

The shooter is also equipped with a rifle with what looks to be a strobe light attatched. Written on it, a number of slogans such as “Kebab remover” (kebab being a slur used against Muslims on imageboards) and the names of people who have either fought against Muslims throughout history or have committed similar massacres.

After shooting into groups of people apparently huddled into corners, the shooter returns to his car, where it appears that he grabs a different scoped rifle that appears to be capable of hitting targets from a larger range. He then re-enters the building and continues to fire at the huddled bodies, presumably to ensure that there are no survivors.

The shooter exits the mosque and shoots at an unseen target down the sidewalk. He then calmly enters his vehicle, where he drives away and fires shots out of the windshield and side window of his car with what appears to be a different shotgun. The vehicle he shoots at then drives away.

He continues to drive away, and at one point brags about picking up a dropped magazine during the middle of the “firefight.” As he revs through traffic, sirens of ambulances can be heard in the background as they rush to the building.

The shooter mutters to himself a few words while listening to one last song, “Gas Gas Gas” by MANUEL. The video then ends.

For obvious reasons, the video will not be attached. Our deepest condolences to those who have lost a loved one, the communities affected by this horrendous act of violence, and to all of New Zealand.

We must also note that the information in this article is subject to change as the facts are released, as this is purely a breakdown of what appears evident in the Facebook video by the shooter.

