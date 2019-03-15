Potential active shooter situation reported in Century City Mall, Los Angeles

According to FOX 11 news Los Angeles, a gunman has entered the Century City mall in Los Angeles.

#BREAKING: Police are responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Westfield Century City mall. WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/cSufxHq71i pic.twitter.com/ZK07ZKfYTa — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 15, 2019

Many on Twitter are claiming that there is an active shooter, corresponding with FOX 11’s report of a gunman in the Westfield Century City Mall.

According to FOX 11, a large police presence could be seen at the shopping mall.

The entire mall has been evacuated by police here in Century City as there are reports of an active shooter in the Westfield Mall! pic.twitter.com/GwbfklWDFk — Mike Riley (@mikerileynow) March 15, 2019

Westfield Century City was evacuated, and authorities advised to avoid the area.

EMS and Police have the mall surrounded. Helicopters are in the sky. Thank you to the brave police and emergency services for getting here promptly. Don’t know if anyone was hurt, but keep them in your prayers. #activeshooter #centurycity @WestfieldCC pic.twitter.com/iTGEnU44t9 — Alexander Hymes (@Alexander_Hymes) March 15, 2019

According to Andrew Blankstein from NBC news, the situation is not being described as an active shooter, but rather reports of a man with a gun entering the mall.

To Reiterate: This is NOT considered an active shooter situation at Century City Mall. It is a REPORT of a man with a gun. There are NO reports of shots fired. No reports of injuries. No suspect(s) identified associated per LAPD/LAFD. That is what we know per @NBCNews — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) March 15, 2019

The most recent tweet by the LAPD says they are responding to multiple calls of a “man with a gun” with no evidence of a shooting or victims at this time.

LAPD Officers responded to multiple calls of a “Man with a Gun” at the Century City Mall, and as mentioned earlier, we have NO evidence of a shooting or victims at this time. Please stay clear of the mall until he have finished clearing it. https://t.co/6e4kWjNDXm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information becomes available