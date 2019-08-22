Canadian News

Alberta and Quebec premiers duke it out over equalization and pipelines

“If we don’t get pipelines we need & repeal of anti-Alberta legislation like C-48 & C-69, we will hold a referendum on equalization,” Kenney warned in a tweet.
“If we don’t get pipelines we need & repeal of anti-Alberta legislation like C-48 & C-69, we will hold a referendum on equalization,” Kenney warned in a tweet.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Quebec Premier François Legault and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney have been in a verbal clash over the former’s belief Quebec is entitled to equalization and the latter’s belief that Quebec doesn’t deserve it if it continues to stifle Alberta’s oil and gas industry by opposing pipelines.

Besides supposed historic disparages, it appears the dispute was kicked off by a tweet from Alberta’s premier where he said that “my stance on equalization is that it treats Alberta unfairly,” as well as taking aim at Quebec for not developing its natural resources through processes such as fracking. Additionally, Kenney criticized what he calls “anti-Alberta laws,” specifically Bill C-69 which added additional regulations on oil and gas and was characterizedas being a “pipeline killer.”

“Without the Senate’s amendments, this bill will drive away more jobs and investment from Canada,” Kenney said in June. “It is not too late for the federal government, the House and the Senate to do the right thing and sustain the Senate’s amendments.”

His frustrations have only continued since then.

“If we don’t get pipelines we need & repeal of anti-Alberta legislation like C-48 & C-69, we will hold a referendum on equalization,” Kenney warned in a tweet.

If Alberta did repeal equalization, this motion would, of course, be impotent in effect — nor is it obvious how Alberta would force Ottawa’s hand. However, it would be strongly symbolic of disaffection and political dissonance between Canadians on opposite sides of the country.

In June, it appeared the two premiers agreed over the Bill’s negative effect on Alberta’s economy and ability to govern its own resources. Indeed, the two were to meet and possibly form some sort of “historic” coalition, but it appears that such comradery has broken down.

Legault was greatly annoyed by this slight threat and fired back, stressing that equalization is “enshrined in the constitution and only Canada as a whole can change the formula,” reports CTV News.

“We have the right to equalization,” Legault asserted at a Coalition Avenir Québec youth wing policy convention. “Equalization has been in the constitution since Day 1 of Canada. The idea that we might let equalization drop is out of the question.”

Equalization is a form of wealth re-distribution in Canada. It guarantees that provinces which perform economically poorly are subsidized by the revenues of other provinces so that each province can afford roughly the same standard of living through social services.

According to the Montreal Gazette, “In 2019, Quebec received $13.1 billion under the formula, representing 11 per cent of its revenues. Alberta receives nothing.”

In fact, many believe that Quebec’s current comfortable lifestyle is being held up almost exclusively by Alberta’s oil and gas profits, which, ironically, Quebec’s government officials have continued to oppose whenever it may involve their participation or cooperation regarding pipelines. According to the CBC, Alberta contributes approximately $20 billion to fiscal federalism each year, enough to cover Quebec’s additional costs.

Legault sent arrows flying back at Kenney over Kenney’s comments that he felt it was unfair Alberta should have to essentially flip the bill for Quebec. Again, he stressed the idea that equalization is a right.

Legault has been promising to implement various plans over the next twenty years or so with the hope that Quebecers will no longer need to rely on subsidiaries from the other provinces. But while these plans are underway, he believes Quebec is entitled to equalization, and has sought to instill the idea in young voters that equalization is a nationalistic source of pride.

In response, Kenney was quick to blast Legault for his “historically inaccurate” take on the federal equalization, specifically his assertion that equalization has been guaranteed for Quebec since Canada’s founding, reports CBC. Objectively, Kenney is right to say this as equalization was officially included in the Constitution for the first time in the 1982 Constitution Act.

“It is historically inaccurate to say that ‘When Quebec got into Canada, equalization was in the plan. It is part of the original deal. We can’t change the original deal,” Kenney replied. “In fact, equalization began as a unilateral federal program in 1957, and has undergone many significant changes since then.”

Kenney, then, reiterated Quebec’s history of opposing pipelines crossing into Quebec, which has long been a source of vexation between the two provinces.

“Our call for a fair deal in the federation simply means this: If Ottawa and other provinces want to benefit from Alberta’s resources, then they must not oppose the transport and sale of those resources,” Kenney said.

“To put it more bluntly: If you want to benefit from our oil and gas wealth, stop blocking oil and gas pipelines.”

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Alberta
Quebec
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
6.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
7.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected