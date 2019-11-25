Alberta-based gas company sending propane to Quebec to show them ‘Canadian values’

A Calgary-based natural resource transport company is set to ship off propane to parts of Canada in dire need of propane—namely Quebec—to display solidarity and help their “fellow Canadians.”

The pipeline operator is set to send 105 cars-worth of trains with propane sourced from Canada’s western provinces, said Pembina Pipeline in a statement late Sunday night.

“We believe the provinces can work together in the spirit of unity to secure a safe, reliable and long-term supply of energy from each other, rather than from foreign countries who do not share Canadian values,” it said in a news release. “The best question is: why would we not?” said CEO Michael Dilger.

With CN Rail currently tangled in a strike haulting 3,200 different employees from working, Quebec Premier Francois Legault pointed to the CN Railway strikes as the main reason la Belle Province was left propaneless—this led to his formal request to the federal government to take emergency back-to-work legislation, though it appears that may no longer be necessary.

Pembina’s benevolent action comes as the western province’s secession movement continues to grow, with recent polls finding 62 percent of Albertans believing Alberta “does not get its fair share from Confederation” —up from 45 percent in 1997—with 46 percent feeling “more attached to their province than to their country”

Last week Premier Kenney got into a heated verbal spar with Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchette.

Kenney responded to Blanchette’s comments that Quebec would not support Alberta’s venture into a separatist movement, one that Blanchette says he had no interest in comparing to Quebec’s previous movements, and one he has little interest in aiding.

“If they were attempting to create a green state in western Canada, I might be tempted to help them,” he said. “If they are trying to create an oil state in western Canada, they cannot expect any help from us.”

Kenney responded by telling the Bloc leader to “pick a lane”

“If you are so opposed to the energy that we produce in Alberta, then why are you so keen on taking the money generated by the oilfield workers in this province and across Western Canada?” said Kenney, the keynote speaker, to a sold-out crowd in Calgary.

“Pick a lane. Either you can say as Quebec that you’re no longer going to take the energy and equalization resources that come from Western Canada’s oil and gas industry … or you can do what we do as Canadians, coming together to support each other, especially in times of adversity,” said Kenney.

The Bloc Quebecois played an integral role in reducing the Trudeau government from the former majority to a now-minority government, as the BQ claimed more than 30 seats across the province.