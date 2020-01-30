Alberta economic activity lowest since recession

Recent data concerning Alberta’s economic activity is showing the activity dropping as low as it has been since the 2015-16 recession. This is leading some to wonder if Alberta is currently headed for another recession.

Trevor Tombe, associate professor in economics and research fellow at the University of Calgary shared a chart combining data from Statistics Canada, AER, and CFIB. The chart shows the index of economic activity dropping from 0 near the end of 2018 to around -0.08 to start 2020.

Not good: With the latest data, Alberta's monthly economic activity index is now at its lowest level since the recession. #cdnecon #ableg pic.twitter.com/cKfkQQyC7Z — Trevor Tombe (@trevortombe) January 30, 2020

Red Deer Advocate reported ATB financial vice president and chief economist, Todd Hirsch saying, “Our GDP growth for 2020, at the moment, we’ve got 0.9 per cent, so (it’s) very, very weak,” while speaking in Red Deer, Alberta on Jan. 14.

“If we see some better progress on the Keystone XL pipeline or continued progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline, I might be prepared to raise that a little bit, maybe to one or two percent. But overall, 2020 is likely to still feel kind of sluggish.”

“Going into the future, 2021 and beyond, we’ve raised our forecast to somewhere close to two percent, which isn’t too bad. But I think slower growth, between one and three per cent, for Alberta is going to be the new norm.”

“I know we get really focused in Alberta in what’s happening in there here and now, for obvious reasons. Our economy is in a tough spot right at the moment.”

Some historical context: the modest negative values today do not necessarily imply a "recession". Looks like we're similar to the late-90s in terms of magnitudes. (Note: the two figures are not entirely comparable, since the long-series uses only a subset of the data.) pic.twitter.com/esLIR0p6gx — Trevor Tombe (@trevortombe) January 30, 2020

While the idea of a recession is only speculative, Mortgage Broker News reported on Tuesday that a poll taken throughout the province showed that close to 3 of 4 Alberta residents are bracing themselves for a recession in 2020.